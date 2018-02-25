× CPD: Man shot by police after ‘altercation’ on the South Side

CHICAGO — A man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition after he was shot by police following an “altercation” Sunday night, police said.

According to initial reports, an officer fired his weapon after someone had an altercation with Chicago police around 8 p.m. Sunday near 4200 S. Ashland in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The suspect was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. There were no reports of injured officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Police Involved Shooting – 4200 S. ASHLAND. An offender has been shot after an altercation with police. No reports of officers injured. PIO responding and details to follow. pic.twitter.com/9YqjQvTnbk — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 26, 2018