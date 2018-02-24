× When did weather reports begin including a wind chill factor?

Dear Tom,

When did weather reports begin including a wind chill factor?

— Carol Michalek

Dear Carol,

The wind chill index was first developed in 1945 by Antarctic explorers Siple and Passel. In 1967-68, human experiments in northern Siberia by researchers Adamenko and Khairullin actually measured the onset of frostbite on the tips of people’s noses. In the late 1960s the National Weather Service began incorporating wind chill values in public forecasts and the practice gained prominence and acceptance during the severe winters of the 1970s and ’80s. However, after several studies showed the reported wind chill values were unrealistically low, the National Weather Service revised the formula in 2001. Wind chill values that previously computed to the minus 80s and minus 90s now were in the minus 55 to minus 60 range.

