Wauconda, IL is not Wakanda, but ‘Black Panther’ fans are pretending it is

WAUCONDA, Ill. -- Many Black Panther fans are just realizing that there is an actual village in Illinois called Wauconda -- and they're having a little fun.

Wakanda is the fictional African nation from the Blockbuster movie, "Black Panther."

Wauconda is a north suburb in Lake County, Illinois.

Well, Wauconda's village hall has started to get some curious calls from fans of the film.

People are asking if they have any extra vibranium or just yelling "WAKANDA FOREVER!" before hanging up.

Maybe if #Wauconda didn't keep all the vibranium for themselves people would stop asking them for some of it https://t.co/2fDV89D1kn — Bryan Murphy (@BryanSMurphy) February 22, 2018

Vibranium is a fictional metal from the movie, known for being stronger than any other.

Fans took to Twitter to speak of the Wauconda vs Wakanda connection:

Is anyone else from Illinois going to have a difficult time watching #TheBlackPanther w/out mentally referring to the Chicago suburb when they mention the stunning nation in the film? 😂😂😂 Can't wait to see it! #Wakanda vs Wauconda. #photo pic.twitter.com/8CpeKg8q24 — Laurice Marier (@TheRealLaurice) February 18, 2018

Apparently my neighboring community #Wauconda Illinois is getting calls about #Vibranium and I’m dying 😂 It is the home of #NotYourFathersRootBeer but sorry, no fictional metal — Emily T (@EmKT414) February 23, 2018

#ThursdayThoughts, #BlackPanther edition; As a black man in #America, I would love to visit #Wakanda (100 percent black). Unfortunately, it doesn't exist. *sigh* So, in an effort to realize my dreams, I may go see the movie dashiki-style in #Wauconda (0.74% black). Or not. 😢 — Steve Mayberry (@SteveMayberry) February 1, 2018

There was also a suggestion to change the town's high school mascot to black panther. But, the school's principal said the current mascot, a bulldog, will remain for now.

The village of Wauconda is having fun with the whole situation now, and posted photos at different locations with people wearing a "Black Panther" mask.

The post reads, "The affects of Vibranium in Wauconda..."