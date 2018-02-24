Union workers rally in downtown Chicago ahead of Supreme Court case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Union members took to the streets of downtown Chicago to protest for workers' rights.

They rallied today in solidarity ahead of a Supreme Court case that could impact public unions across the country.

In Daley Plaza Saturday afternoon, union members and supporters gathered for the Illinois Working People's Day of Action.

Then they marched, circling the Thompson Center with harsh words for Governor Bruce Rauner.

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Janus VS. AFSCME. The plaintiff, who works for the state of Illinois, says he shouldn't be forced to pay money to a union he doesn't agree with to keep his job. If the high court rules in his favor, that could be a crippling blow for public sector unions.

The event also marked the 50th anniversary of the Memphis Sanitation strike.

The crowd, including firefighters, healthcare workers, laborers and teachers -- vowed to keep fighting.