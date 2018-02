Teague scores 25 to lead Butler-less Wolves past Bulls

MINNEAPOLIS — Jeff Teague scored 25 points, Andrew Wiggins added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves — playing their first game since All-Star Jimmy Butler was injured — beat the Chicago Bulls 122-104 on Saturday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 13 rebounds for his 53rd double-double of the season. Jamal Crawford scored 19 off the bench for the Timberwolves, including three 3-pointers that keyed a 16-2 spurt to open the fourth quarter and put them comfortably ahead for good.

Zach LaVine scored 21 to lead the Bulls in his return to Target Center since the blockbuster offseason trade that sent Butler to Minnesota.

Even with Butler sidelined indefinitely by an injured meniscus in his right knee, the Wolves had little trouble on offense without their leading scorer. They certainly missed him on defense, though.

Chicago trailed by as many as 12 early, but LaVine hit some timely buckets and the Bulls’ bench outscored Minnesota’s reserves 24-7 in the first half. The Bulls looked to be in prime position to sweep the season series after a one-point win in Chicago on Feb. 9.

Chicago led by five in the third quarter before Minnesota used an 18-11 run to regain the lead heading into the fourth.