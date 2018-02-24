Missing woman found shot to death on the side of a Will Co. road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. -- A woman who hasn't been seen by her family since February 1st was found shot to death on Friday in Joliet Township.

21-year-old Marissa Koziel was officially reported missing on February 14th, but her family hadn't seen her for two additional weeks. She had apparently been staying with a group of people at a Joliet motel.

On Friday, a group of teens found her body face down on the side of the road in the 15 hundred block of California Avenue in Joliet Township.

An autopsy found she had been shot once, but the Will County Coroner's Office is waiting on toxicology reports to determine an official cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Will County Sheriff's department.