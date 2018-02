Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOKENA, Ill. -- The Accelerated Indoor Speedway is taking go-kart racing to a whole new level.

The eco-friendly facility features state of the art, electric go-karts with touchscreens and boost buttons.

Go-kart races here have become a Saturday morning staple for these South Side friends.

The Owners are even giving back to the community and using go kart racing as an educational tool — through a local STEM program designed to teach students math and engineering.