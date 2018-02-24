Chicago area hydrologic river stages/flood forecasts
Several rivers across the Chicago area are near bankfull or in various stages of flood with Record flooding on the Kankakee River at Shelby, Kouts and Dunns Bridge and Major flooding on portions of the Illinois, Iroquois and Pecatonica Rivers. Anticipated rainfall with embedded thunderstorms could slow the fall and prolong the period in flood, or cause a secondary rise on some of the rivers. Rivers outlined in light-green on the highlighted map are in flood.
Below is a listing of area river stages and maximum flood forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Sat Feb 24 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Max Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 3.87 06 AM Sat -0.72
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.80 06 AM Sat -0.05 Minor
Gurnee 7.0 7.69 06 AM Sat 0.13 Minor
Lincolnshire 12.5 11.79 06 AM Sat -0.24
Des Plaines 15.0 14.37 06 AM Sat -0.53
River Forest 16.0 11.95 06 AM Sat -0.79
Riverside 7.5 6.33 06 AM Sat -0.60
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 9.55 06 AM Sat 0.24 Minor
Montgomery 13.0 13.04 06 AM Sat -0.04 Minor
Dayton 12.0 11.28 06 AM Sat -0.63
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 M M M
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.87 06 AM Sat -0.70
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 9.12 06 AM Sat -1.41
Shorewood 6.5 4.56 06 AM Sat -1.62
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 16.44 06 AM Sat -0.55 Major
Foresman 18.0 23.75 06 AM Sat -0.50 Moderate
Chebanse 16.0 20.55 06 AM Sat 0.23 Major
Iroquois 18.0 25.15 06 AM Sat -0.42 Major
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 18.27 06 AM Sat -3.69 Minor
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 13.30 06 AM Sat 0.32 RECORD
Kouts 11.0 14.28 06 AM Sat 0.20 RECORD
Shelby 9.0 13.25 06 AM Sat -0.04 RECORD
Momence 5.0 6.47 06 AM Sat -0.31 Minor
Wilmington 6.5 8.09 06 AM Sat 0.03 Noderate
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 6.01 06 AM Sat -1.56
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 3.86 06 AM Sat -0.66
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 10.85 06 AM Sat -1.22
South Holland 16.5 12.20 06 AM Sat -1.85
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 6.19 06 AM Sat -0.93
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 11.36 06 AM Sat -3.12
Leonore 16.0 15.39 06 AM Sat -1.16
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 19.93 06 AM Sat -2.05 Moderate
Ottawa 463.0 468.45 06 AM Sat -1.83 Major
La Salle 20.0 29.86 06 AM Sat -0.71 Moderate
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.30 06 AM Sat -0.22
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 6.25 06 AM Sat -1.07
Perryville 12.0 11.17 06 AM Sat -1.34
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 15.53 06 AM Sat 0.29 Major
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 11.48 06 AM Sat 0.89 Moderate
Latham Park 10.0 11.63 06 AM Sat 0.99 Moderate
Rockford 9.0 5.51 06 AM Sat 0.78
Byron 13.0 13.53 06 AM Sat -0.35 Minor
Dixon 16.0 15.05 06 AM Sat -0.90