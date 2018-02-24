× Chicago area hydrologic river stages/flood forecasts

Several rivers across the Chicago area are near bankfull or in various stages of flood with Record flooding on the Kankakee River at Shelby, Kouts and Dunns Bridge and Major flooding on portions of the Illinois, Iroquois and Pecatonica Rivers. Anticipated rainfall with embedded thunderstorms could slow the fall and prolong the period in flood, or cause a secondary rise on some of the rivers. Rivers outlined in light-green on the highlighted map are in flood.

Below is a listing of area river stages and maximum flood forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…