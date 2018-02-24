Chicago area hydrologic river stages/flood forecasts

Several rivers across the Chicago area are near bankfull or in various stages of flood with Record flooding on the Kankakee River at Shelby, Kouts and Dunns Bridge and Major flooding on portions of the Illinois, Iroquois and Pecatonica Rivers.   Anticipated rainfall with embedded thunderstorms could slow the fall and prolong the period in flood, or cause a secondary rise on some of the rivers. Rivers outlined in light-green on the highlighted map are in flood.

Below is a listing of area river stages and maximum flood forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Sat Feb 24 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr Max Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       3.87  06 AM Sat  -0.72

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       7.80  06 AM Sat  -0.05 Minor
Gurnee               7.0       7.69  06 AM Sat   0.13 Minor
Lincolnshire        12.5      11.79  06 AM Sat  -0.24
Des Plaines         15.0      14.37  06 AM Sat  -0.53
River Forest        16.0      11.95  06 AM Sat  -0.79
Riverside            7.5       6.33  06 AM Sat  -0.60



Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       9.55  06 AM Sat   0.24 Minor
Montgomery          13.0      13.04  06 AM Sat  -0.04 Minor
Dayton              12.0      11.28  06 AM Sat  -0.63

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5          M  M              M

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.87  06 AM Sat  -0.70

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       9.12  06 AM Sat  -1.41
Shorewood            6.5       4.56  06 AM Sat  -1.62

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0      16.44  06 AM Sat  -0.55 Major
Foresman            18.0      23.75  06 AM Sat  -0.50 Moderate
Chebanse            16.0      20.55  06 AM Sat   0.23 Major
Iroquois            18.0      25.15  06 AM Sat  -0.42 Major



Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0      18.27  06 AM Sat  -3.69 Minor

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0      13.30  06 AM Sat   0.32 RECORD
Kouts               11.0      14.28  06 AM Sat   0.20 RECORD
Shelby               9.0      13.25  06 AM Sat  -0.04 RECORD
Momence              5.0       6.47  06 AM Sat  -0.31 Minor
Wilmington           6.5       8.09  06 AM Sat   0.03 Noderate

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       6.01  06 AM Sat  -1.56

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       3.86  06 AM Sat  -0.66



Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0      10.85  06 AM Sat  -1.22
South Holland       16.5      12.20  06 AM Sat  -1.85

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       6.19  06 AM Sat  -0.93

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0      11.36  06 AM Sat  -3.12
Leonore             16.0      15.39  06 AM Sat  -1.16

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      19.93  06 AM Sat  -2.05 Moderate
Ottawa             463.0     468.45  06 AM Sat  -1.83 Major
La Salle            20.0      29.86  06 AM Sat  -0.71 Moderate

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       5.30  06 AM Sat  -0.22

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       6.25  06 AM Sat  -1.07
Perryville          12.0      11.17  06 AM Sat  -1.34

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      15.53  06 AM Sat   0.29 Major

Rock River
Rockton             10.0      11.48  06 AM Sat   0.89 Moderate
Latham Park         10.0      11.63  06 AM Sat   0.99 Moderate
Rockford             9.0       5.51  06 AM Sat   0.78
Byron               13.0      13.53  06 AM Sat  -0.35 Minor
Dixon               16.0      15.05  06 AM Sat  -0.90