World-renowned ‘Riverdance’ troupe performs live on WGN Morning News

February 23, 2018

All the way from Ireland, popular dance troupe "Riverdance" drops by the WGN Morning News ahead of a live weekend of shows for its 20th Anniversary World Tour. Riverdance will perform  tonight and tomorrow night at the Rosemont Theatre and Sunday for a special one-night-only performance at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford.