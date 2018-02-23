All the way from Ireland, popular dance troupe "Riverdance" drops by the WGN Morning News ahead of a live weekend of shows for its 20th Anniversary World Tour. Riverdance will perform tonight and tomorrow night at the Rosemont Theatre and Sunday for a special one-night-only performance at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford.
World-renowned ‘Riverdance’ troupe performs live on WGN Morning News
