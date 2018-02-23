WATCH: Jimmy Butler helped off court with apparent knee injury

HOUSTON – Round two between the Bulls and Jimmy Butler may not happen after all.

Butler had to be helped off the court Friday night with an apparent knee injury.

Jimmy Butler leaves game vs. Rockets with an apparent knee injury.

Jimmy Butler putting no weight on his right leg as he is helped off the court.

It happened in third quarter of the Timberwolves game against the Houston Rockets.

Butler looked to be in serious pain, grabbing his right knee after his leg gave out on a pass to Taj Gibson.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the four-time All-Star came into Friday night’s matchup leading the league in minutes per game with just over 37 a night.

After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau said Butler’s knee will be re-evaluated Saturday with an MRI.

Thibs said Butler will have MRI after Team returns home tonight, wouldn't "speculate" but mood is very somber

The Timberwolves host the Bulls Saturday night in Minnesota.