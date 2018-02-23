Career Builder did a survey: The Most Unusual Things People Have Done in Job Interviews. They talked to hiring managers and got some pretty odd responses...
The most unusual things people have done in job interviews
-
Erykah Badu says her comments about Hitler were ‘misconstrued’
-
Nikola Mirotic on his return to Bulls: ‘I just want to get back strong, that’s all’
-
Memorializing dead is family’s life work – for six generations!
-
Kevin Hart gets blocked by Super Bowl security guard, drops F-bomb on LIVE TV
-
Police stand guard outside Florida university class on ‘white racism’
-
-
Parents say 6-year-old hallucinated, tried to jump from window after taking Tamiflu
-
Justin Timberlake says he’s made peace with Janet Jackson after Super Bowl 2004
-
Electric cap helps patients with aggressive brain cancer live longer
-
‘Nobody ever thinks it will happen to them’: Woman, 27, dies after catching flu
-
Trumps visit Florida hospital, meet with law enforcement who responded to shooting
-
-
Parkland student to Trump: ‘There needs to be a change’
-
Bill Gates’ newest mission: Curing Alzheimer’s
-
Trump sends Christmas greetings to US troops abroad