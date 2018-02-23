Szechuan Sauce returns to McDonald’s menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McDonald's is bringing back one of its menu items that recently regained notoriety from the popular TV cartoon "Rick and Morty."

Starting on Monday, McDonald's customers will finally be able to get their hands on the elusive Szechuan Sauce.

The once discontinued sauce returned last October for one day, only to be sold out within minutes, causing chaos at many McDonald's restaurants.

The sauce will return with 20 million packages ready to be served.

The dipping sauce first debuted back in 1998 as part of a promotion for the Disney film, Mulan. However, after just a few months, the sauce disappeared.