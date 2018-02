Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. -- The Gary-Chicago Airport was the scene Friday of a protest over President Trump's immigration policy.

The airport is a major hub for deporting undocumented immigrants living in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Civil rights, labor, social justice and religious groups sounded off about the high number of ICE Air deportations at the airport.

Demonstrators are urging people to unite in the fight to end them.