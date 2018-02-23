No bail for father in murder of 2-year-old son in Little Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A father has been ordered held without bond after being charged with the brutal killing of his 2-year-old son.

Rolando Ortiz, 37, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Mateo Garcia Aguayo Wednesday in their Little Village home.

Prosecutors say Ortiz returned from his nightshift factory job on Wednesday morning, he was in charge of watching his young son, but tired from work, he went to bed and brought the toddler with him.

“The 2-year-old would not fall asleep, the two year old would not stop moving around and jumping on the defendant. The defendant grew frustrated when he was unable to fall asleep,” said assistant state’s attorney Jamie Santini.

Prosecutors say when the boy got out of bed and started running around the second floor apartment, Ortiz grabbed him by the arm, then pinned him on the kitchen floor.

“As he held the child down, the defendant reached over and grabbed a large kitchen knife from a nearby table, the defendant then held his son down with one hand and used the knife in the other and to slice across the child’s throat multiple times killing the 2-year-old,” said Santini.

Prosecutors say he placed the boy’s body in a garbage bag and wiped the blood with dirty clothes.

“Then placed those clothes in the bag with the body of his son,” Santini said.

Ortiz then allegedly called his sister-in-law and confessed to the killing.

Family members went to the home and found the boy. Ortiz ran but was found after Chicago police traced his cell phone to Kankakee. He was arrested and interrogated in Chicago. At that time he admitted to killing his son.

Ortiz faces first degree murder charges. Authorities say the boy was nearly decapitated.

“Those inside wounds to the neck were so severe that the victim’s spinal cord was severed and his head was only connected to his body by skin and soft tissue,” Santini said.

Ortiz’s next court date is March 15.