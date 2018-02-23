Lunchbreak: Ahi tuna tartare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hans Aeschbacher, Executive Chef of III Forks Prime Steakhouse in Lakeshore East

III Forks

180 N. Field Blvd.

Chicago, IL 60601

312-938-4303

www.3Forks.com

Event:

Duckhorn Wine Dinner

Monday, March 19

7:00 p.m.

$125 per person

Recipe:

Ahi Tuna Tartare

Ingredients:

Yellow Fin Tuna 3 ounces, diced

Tarragon, pinch (sliced 1/8 inch)

Sweet Basil, pinch (sliced 1/8 inch)

Shallots, 1 tablespoon, minced

Ponzu, 4 tablespoons

Sea Salt, sprinkle to taste

Micro Arugula, 1 teaspoon

Lavash Chips, 4 ounces (recipe below)

Avocado Puree, 1 tablespoon (recipe below)

Procedure:

1) Spoon avocado puree in the middle of the plate.

2) Place diced tuna, tarragon, basil, shallots and 3 ½ tablespoons of ponzu in a small bowl and mix with spoon.

3) Place the tuna tartare mixture on the plate at the edge of the avocado puree.

4) Portion remaining ½ tablespoon of ponzu on top of the tuna tartare.

5) Sprinkle sea salt over the tuna tartare and top with micro arugula.

6) Serve with lavash chips.

Avocado Puree

Ingredients:

Large Avocados, 2 each

Lime, 1 each

Jalapeno, fresh, seeded ½ each

Cilantro, 1 bunch

Anchovy filets, white 2 each

Sour Cream, ¼ cup

Procedure:

1) Cut avocados in half and remove pit. Scoop pulp in to blender.

2) Squeeze the juice of one lime into the blender.

3) Slice jalapeno lengthwise, remove seeds and stem, place one half into blender.

4) Remove cilantro stems and add cilantro leaves to blender.

5) Add anchovy filets and add sour cream to blender.

6) Blend until smooth.

Lavash Chips (can be bought in store if desired):

Ingredients:

Lavash flatbread, 4 ounces (4” x 5”)

Sea Salt, sprinkle to taste

Canola Oil, 2 cups

Procedure:

1) Cut lavash flatbread into chips (size of your choice). Fry in oil (350 degrees) until crisp, about 2 minutes. Remove from fryer and place on drainer plan to remove excess oil.

2) Season with sea salt.