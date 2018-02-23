Lunchbreak: Ahi tuna tartare

III Forks
180 N. Field Blvd.
Chicago, IL 60601
312-938-4303
Event:
Duckhorn Wine Dinner
Monday, March 19
7:00 p.m.
$125 per person
Recipe:
Ahi Tuna Tartare
Ingredients:
Yellow Fin Tuna 3 ounces, diced
Tarragon, pinch (sliced 1/8 inch)
Sweet Basil, pinch (sliced 1/8 inch)
Shallots, 1 tablespoon, minced
Ponzu, 4 tablespoons
Sea Salt, sprinkle to taste
Micro Arugula, 1 teaspoon
Lavash Chips, 4 ounces (recipe below)
Avocado Puree, 1 tablespoon (recipe below)
Procedure:
1) Spoon avocado puree in the middle of the plate.
2) Place diced tuna, tarragon, basil, shallots and 3 ½ tablespoons of ponzu in a small bowl and mix with spoon.
3) Place the tuna tartare mixture on the plate at the edge of the avocado puree.
4) Portion remaining ½ tablespoon of ponzu on top of the tuna tartare.
5) Sprinkle sea salt over the tuna tartare and top with micro arugula.
6) Serve with lavash chips.
Avocado Puree
Ingredients:
Large Avocados, 2 each
Lime, 1 each
Jalapeno, fresh, seeded ½ each
Cilantro, 1 bunch
Anchovy filets, white 2 each
Sour Cream, ¼ cup
Procedure:
1) Cut avocados in half and remove pit. Scoop pulp in to blender.
2) Squeeze the juice of one lime into the blender.
3) Slice jalapeno lengthwise, remove seeds and stem, place one half into blender.
4) Remove cilantro stems and add cilantro leaves to blender.
5) Add anchovy filets and add sour cream to blender.
6) Blend until smooth.
Lavash Chips (can be bought in store if desired):
Ingredients:
Lavash flatbread, 4 ounces (4” x 5”)
Sea Salt, sprinkle to taste
Canola Oil, 2 cups
Procedure:
1) Cut lavash flatbread into chips (size of your choice). Fry in oil (350 degrees) until crisp, about 2 minutes. Remove from fryer and place on drainer plan to remove excess oil.
2) Season with sea salt.