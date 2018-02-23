Late-winter storm to be a rainmaker here

A late-winter storm tracking from southeast Colorado to upper Michigan this weekend has prompted the issuance of winter storm warnings and advisories for portions of 11 states with up to a foot of snow expected in portions of the upper Midwest this weekend, but Chicago, positioned on the warm side of this storm, is expecting mild temperatures and another round of rain. Clouds will gather quickly Saturday with scattered showers developing by afternoon, a prelude to more general overnight rains. While rainfall totals will be just a fraction of the flooding rains that deluged the area earlier in the week, much of the region, especially southern sections, remain waterlogged and the additional rain could further aggravate flooding. Mild weather will follow the weekend storm and February is expected to exit on a mild note with high temperatures reaching the 50s Monday through Wednesday.