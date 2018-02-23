It’s pothole season in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Pothole season is starting early in Chicago this year.

On the streets and the expressways drivers have been carefully trying to dodge them.

Lucas Tire and Auto in Roscoe Village has been very busy this week with frustrated drivers coming in with bent rims and busted tires.

The freeze-thaw cycle is causing these potholes to pop up.

I A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Transportation says weather permitting, crews are out daily. They've patched 40,00 potholes so far this year. Most are done in three days or less.

And if you spot problem pothole, you should report it.

Motorists can report potholes on state highways to IDOT at 1-800-452-4368 or online at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/WER/?from=1

You can report potholes on city streets by calling 311 or online at this City of Chicago website.