Girl bit by emotional support dog on Southwest flight

PHOENIX — Southwest Airlines will be reviewing its policies on emotional support animals, after a dog bit a girl’s head before a flight from Phoenix to Portland, Ore., Wednesday.

A Southwest spokesperson told Bloomberg the child approached the dog, even though the dog’s owner told her to keep her distance.

The dog’s teeth “scraped” the girl’s forehead, breaking the skin. According to USA Today, the girl is believed to be 6 or 7 years old.

The girl received medial treatment, and the dog’s owner was removed from the flight without argument.

Current airline policy says service animals must be trained to behave in public. The airline currently does not require documentation.

This photo was taken by @SouthwestAir passenger who says this service dog bit a child as it boarded. Airline says paramedics checked the child out and everything was ok that safety is priority. The dog and owner got off the plane. Man who took pic says no dogs on planes. pic.twitter.com/rR2bmMhay9 — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) February 22, 2018