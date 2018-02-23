× Former Bears player Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman earns FBI badge

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman has recently graduated from FBI’s Training Academy in Quantico, Va.

Tillman attended the 20-week FBI training last year, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Although the 13-year NFL veteran completed all of his training, Tillman was unable to announce anything regarding the accomplishment due to FBI’s stipulations.

Still, sources told Tribune that he already has his FBI badge and is actively working with the bureau.

Tillman played 12 of his 13 seasons with the Bears, and spent his last season in the NFL helping the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015.

However, when he announced his retirement, Tillman re-signed a one-day contract with Chicago so he could retire a Bear.