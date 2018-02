× Cubs single-game tickets on sale today

CHICAGO — Cubs single-game tickets go on sale to the general public Friday morning.

The tickets can be purchased online or by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827).

A virtual waiting room will begin accepting customers at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

At 10 a.m., customers will be randomly selected from the virtual waiting room to begin purchasing tickets.

On Monday, February 26, fans can buy tickets in person starting at 8 a.m.