Chicago rapper G Herbo, 2 others arrested with loaded guns after traffic stop

CHICAGO — Chicago rapper G Herbo and two other men were arrested at a traffic stop in the South Loop for having loaded guns.

G Herbo, 22, who’s legal name Herbert Wright, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon.

The same charges were filed against Marchello Walton, 36, of Phenix City, Ala. and Deavonte Royale Kimble, 25, of Compton, Calif.

All three men were taken into police custody at about 10:35 p.m. Thursday following a traffic stop in the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt Road.

None of the men had FOID cards.

Wright has worked with fellow Chicago rapper Lil Bibby, Chance the Rapper and Common, as well as Nicki Mina, Chicago Tribune reports.