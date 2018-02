× Chicago area hydrologic river stages/flood forecasts

Many rivers across the Chicago area are at bankfull or in various stages of flood with Record flooding on the Kankakee River at Shelby, Kouts and Dunns Bridge and Major flooding on portions of the Illinois, Iroquois and Pecatonica Rivers. The rainfall last night and early this morning was generally around one to two-tenths of an inch or less and will not impact the rivers, however anticipated rains with potential embedded thunderstorms Saturday night could lay down up to an inch of water, which at the minimum might slow the fall and extend the period in flood or cause a secondary rise on some of the rivers. Green-shaded rivers on the highlighted map are in flood.

Rivers stage and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…