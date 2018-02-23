× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday @ Minnesota

* The Bulls overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat the Timberwolves 114-113 in Chicago on February 9. The victory snapped the Bulls’ four-game losing streak in this series.

* The Bulls have dropped their last five road contests, giving up 117.6 points per game on 47.3 percent shooting (.406 3P%) during this skid. They are coming off a tough 116-115 home loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

* Kris Dunn returned to action in the Bulls’ final game prior to the All-Star game after missing the previous 11 contests due to a concussion. After averaging just 3.8 points per game as a rookie in 2016-17, Dunn has upped that scoring average to 13.3 PPG this season; entering this weekend, that +9.5 PPG improvement leads the league (minimum played in 70% of team G in both seasons).

* Bobby Portis came off the bench to pour in a career-high 38 points in Thursday’s loss to the 76ers. Entering this weekend, the 38 points were the third most by any bench player in a game this season; the last Bulls’ player to have more points off the bench in a game was Ben Gordon (39) against Orlando on December 31, 2007.