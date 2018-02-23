× Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday vs. San Jose

* The Sharks fell to the Predators, 7-1, in Nashville on Thursday. It was the most goals they’ve allowed since a 7-2 loss in Nashville last year. It was also their second loss this season by six goals (6-0 in Dallas on December 31).

* The Blackhawks beat the Senators, 3-2 in a shootout, at home on Wednesday, their second win in three games following an eight-game losing streak. Chicago improved to 6-8 in games going past regulation this year.

* San Jose has won three of its last four against the Blackhawks, stopping a stretch of Chicago dominance dating back to the 2012-13 season. In the 11 games before the last four, Chicago was 8-1-2 against San Jose, averaging 3.5 goals per game.

* Brent Burns was held without a point for the third consecutive game, his longest pointless streak since November. However, he still leads the Sharks in points with 50 (10g, 40a), one of three defensemen to lead their team in points.

* Nick Schmaltz scored the shootout winner for Chicago against Ottawa, and turns 22 today. He had a goal and an assist on his birthday last year against Arizona – the last Blackhawk to have at least two points on consecutive birthdays was Chris Chelios in 1995 and 1996.

* Prior to December 7, the Sharks’ power play was converting at a 16.7 percent rate, tied for 24th in the NHL. Since then, they’ve scored on 25.6 percent of their power plays, good for second in the league (Pittsburgh, 27.5).