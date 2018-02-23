Friday forecaster: Jesus Romero, 4th grader from Little Village Academy, gives the Friday morning forecast.
4th grader reports Friday morning’s forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday weather forecast
-
2nd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
-
4th grader reports Friday forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
2nd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
-
Friday Forecaster does stunts, gives weather report
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning weather forecast
-
Tropical Storm Tembin leaves dozens dead in the Philippines