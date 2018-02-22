× Winds shift to the west, and temperatures leap

Temperatures hovered in the 30s right along the lakefront and barely made it into the 40s well inland Thursday due to overcast skies and brisk northeast winds flowing over the cold waters of Lake Michigan. Friday winds shift to the west and skies become partly sunny, allowing afternoon temperatures to rise into the 50s area-wide.

Clouds return Friday night as low pressure approaches out of the southern plains. East winds return Saturday along with scattered showers that build to a steadier and more intense rain with embedded thunderstorms before ending later Saturday night. These rains could total an inch in some areas, possibly extending and increasing rivers already in flood.

