Tommy Meyers looks at the Cubs Spring Training to date on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Darvish is on the roster, the core is back, the World Series hangover has been slept off, and all seems right in the Cubs' world.

The 2018 team that is getting their first week of work finished up in Mesa is one that the front office is excited about along with the fans, with dreams of a second championship in three seasons dancing through their heads.

It's a long way from February to October, but optimism is quite high.

That was the tone of Tommy Meyers' discussion about the Cubs on Sports Feed Thursday night with Josh Frydman. The BP Wrigleyville writer discussed a number of reasons for optimism as the team gets ready to start Spring Training games on Friday.

