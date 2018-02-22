Throwback Thursday: Big Head Todd and The Monsters Perform “Bittersweet”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They were here last month touring to support their New World Arisin' album and we asked them to play one of their early hits for Throwback Thursday...

Find out where they are performing and what they are working on at...

http://www.bigheadtodd.com

A rock band with an easygoing jam band sensibility and a taste for the blues, Big Head Todd & the Monsters have proven to be one of the most enduring bands in their genre, still attracting fans to their live shows over 30 years after they first started playing out. BHT formed in Boulder, Colorado by Todd Park Mohr on guitar and vocals, Rob Squires on bass and vocals, and Brian Nevin on drums and vocals. The three had been friends in high school, and they formed the band in 1986 while they were attending the University of Colorado.

The group's first album for Giant, 1993's Sister Sweetly, went platinum in the wake of the successful singles "Bittersweet," "Circle," and "Broken Hearted Savior."