Sellers of ‘ghost guns’ bypass Illinois gun laws

WGN Investigates

No background check? No Firearms Owners Identification Card? No problem. You can still get a gun delivered to your door.

WGN Investigates went online and ordered a kit that contains all of the pieces necessary to build a handgun. In fact, the gun arrived on our doorstep 80 percent complete.

These so-called “ghost guns” have already been used in several shootings. Some of them were deadly. Now, an Illinois lawmaker is looking to close the loophole that allows for just about anyone to order a “ghost gun.”