All-clear given after police activity prompts lockdown at DeKalb middle school

DEKALB, Ill. – Police activity prompted a middle school to go on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

Rosette Middle School in DeKalb, Ill., went on lockdown around 12:15 p.m. after police responded to a domestic violence call involving a possible weapon near 1st Street and Fisk Avenue. Because of the home’s proximity to the school, the decision was made to go on lockdown.

The school’s principal, Tim Vincent, issued a statement on the school’s Facebook page and said the students were not in danger, but that their safety is their No. 1 priority.

The all-clear was given around 3:30 p.m.

