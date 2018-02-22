Patrick Finley discusses possible Bears offseason moves on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There really isn't a hot stove when it comes to football, but if there were, it's about to heat up here in the next few weeks.

There's the NFL Combine in Indianapolis at the end of February and early March. Then comes the start of the new league year and free agency and, before you know it, the NFL Draft will be here.

It certainly makes for a lot of anticipatory talk for NFL fans, especially here in Chicago. Ryan Pace has lot of work to do to build a team around franchise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and new head coach Matt Nagy.

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times discussed that on Sports Feed Thursday night with Josh Frydman, discussing everything from free agents to potential draft picks. Oh, as Mizzou grads, both discussed the possibility of Michael Porter Junior returning to the Tigers for a possible NCAA Tournament run.

Watch Patrick's conversation on Thursday's show by clicking on the video above or below.