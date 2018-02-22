× Patchy light freezing drizzle generally south of Interstate-80 early this morning

Clouds and some light rain/drizzle have spread over the Chicago area this Thursday morning. A dry northeast wind is keeping much of this light precipitation from reaching the ground, but where it does – mainly south of Interstate-80 – temperatures are in the lower 30s, so a few slick spots could develop on highways and streets/parking lots/sidewalks. If you are out this morning and feel/note light rain/drizzle, take precautions, and be prepared to possibly encounter slippery conditions.

Temperatures should rise above freezing as the morning progresses, minimizing/ending this freezing precipitation threat.

Map of Current Temperatures…