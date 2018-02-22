New legislation to treat violence as public health issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley is holding a roundtable discussion today on violence prevention.

He believes violence in America is a public health epidemic and costs the country half a trillion dollars a year.

But Quigley says an investment of just $1 billion in prevention programs would go a long way toward saving over $100 billion, and most importantly save lives.

"Violence is preventable," said Quigley. "Now is the time for America to wake up and see, in many ways, everything we know about violence prevention is wrong."

Experts presented their findings on violence prevention efforts with evidence-based results proven to have reduced violence in cities across the U.S. and around the world.

They discussed the idea of turning the epidemic of violence into an officially designated public health issue and emergency.

It would open up access to resources, funding and research.

The designation will be part of a proposed congressional legislation co-sponsored by Quigley, which he believes will have a major impact on violence.