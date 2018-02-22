× Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens indicted amid sexual misconduct allegations

Missouri GOP. Gov. Eric Greitens was indicted on Thursday, amid looming allegations of sexual misconduct and blackmail following an admission of an affair last month.

He was charged in St. Louis for a first-degree felony invasion of privacy, according the Missouri court system.

Missouri’s KMOV published a report last month where a man said his now-former wife had an affair with Greitens in 2015. The report included details of a recording of a woman saying Greitens had tried to blackmail her to keep quiet about their sexual encounter.

Greitens denied he resorted to blackmail, but admitted to an affair, and the circuit attorney for St. Louis, Kimberly M. Gardner, said they had launched a formal investigation.

The indictment alleges that Greitens took a picture of a person either fully or partially nude without their knowledge or consent and then transmitted that image so that he could have access to it at a later time via a computer.