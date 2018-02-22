Midday Fix: Recipes you can do at home for National Margarita Day

For more info & recipes:
https://www.thecocktailproject.com
Recipes:
Sauza Classic Margarita
Single serve:
2 parts Sauza® Signature Blue Silver
1 part DeKuyper® Triple Sec Liqueur
1 part lime juice
½ part simple or agave syrup
Add ingredients to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain over ice into a margarita glass.
Garnish with a lime wedge or wheel on the rim and serve. Salt is optional.
Batch Recipe:
1 bottle (750 mL) Sauza® Signature Blue Silver
12 oz DeKuyper® Triple Sec Liqueur
12 oz lime juice (The juice of 6 limes)
6 oz simple syrup
Combine ingredients in pitcher with ice. Serve on the rocks. Garnish with a lime wedge on the rim.
Hornitos Spicy Cucumber Margarita
2 parts Hornitos® Plata Tequila
1/2 part DeKuyper® Triple Sec Liqueur
1 part Lemon Juice
1 part Lime Juice
1 part Agave syrup
Cucumber
Jalapeno
Muddle 1-2 thin slices of jalapeño pepper in the bottom of a cocktail shaker with the cucumber. Add all remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Pour into a margarita glass. Garnish with thinly sliced cucumbers, and Jalapeño slices.
Maker’s Mark Makerita
2 parts Maker’s Mark® Bourbon
1 part JDK & Sons™ O3 Premium Orange Liqueur
Juice of 1 whole lime
½ part Agave syrup
Shake all ingredients with ice and strain over fresh ice in a tall glass.