Midday Fix: Recipes you can do at home for National Margarita Day

Bobby Gleason, Master Mixologist from Beam Suntory

For more info & recipes:

https://www.thecocktailproject.com

Recipes:

Sauza Classic Margarita

Single serve:

2 parts Sauza® Signature Blue Silver

1 part DeKuyper® Triple Sec Liqueur

1 part lime juice

½ part simple or agave syrup

Add ingredients to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain over ice into a margarita glass.

Garnish with a lime wedge or wheel on the rim and serve. Salt is optional.

Batch Recipe:

1 bottle (750 mL) Sauza® Signature Blue Silver

12 oz DeKuyper® Triple Sec Liqueur

12 oz lime juice (The juice of 6 limes)

6 oz simple syrup

Combine ingredients in pitcher with ice. Serve on the rocks. Garnish with a lime wedge on the rim.

Hornitos Spicy Cucumber Margarita

2 parts Hornitos® Plata Tequila

1/2 part DeKuyper® Triple Sec Liqueur

1 part Lemon Juice

1 part Lime Juice

1 part Agave syrup

Cucumber

Jalapeno

Muddle 1-2 thin slices of jalapeño pepper in the bottom of a cocktail shaker with the cucumber. Add all remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Pour into a margarita glass. Garnish with thinly sliced cucumbers, and Jalapeño slices.

Maker’s Mark Makerita

2 parts Maker’s Mark® Bourbon

1 part JDK & Sons™ O3 Premium Orange Liqueur

Juice of 1 whole lime

½ part Agave syrup

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain over fresh ice in a tall glass.