Lunchbreak: Crispy cauliflower

The Warbler is a neighborhood restaurant bringing elevated comfort food to Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood.
4535 N Lincoln Ave
773-681-0950
Recipe:
Crispy Cauliflower
Ingredients:
- 1 head cauliflower
- 1 cup cauliflower batter
o ½ cup water
o ½ cup all-purpose flour
o ½ cup corn starch
o ¼ tsp salt
o ¼ tsp black pepper
- 2 TBSP ponzu glaze
o 1 cup soy sauce
o 1 cup mirin
o Juice of 2 lemons
o Juice of 2 oranges
o 1 TBSP brown sugar
o 1 tsp garlic powder
o ¼ tsp red chili flakes
o ½ cup water
o ¼ cup corn starch
- ½ cup pickled red onions
o 1 red onion
o 1 cup vinegar
o 1 cup water
o ½ cup sugar
o 1 TBSP salt
- ½ gallon vegetable oil
- ¼ cup cilantro leaves
- 1 stalk scallions
- ¼ cup roasted cashews
- 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds
Directions:
For the cauliflower:
- Remove the large stem from the cauliflower and cut up the florets into bite sized pieces.
- Bring 1 gallon of water to a boil and add 1 TBSP salt.
- Boil the cauliflower pieces for 2 minutes, then strain.
- Place the cooked cauliflower into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process.
- Once cooled, drain the cauliflower and set it aside.
For the cauliflower batter:
- Whisk together all ingredients in a bowl and set aside.
For the ponzu glaze (this recipe makes more than you need):
- Put all of the ingredients in a sauce-pot (except water and corn starch) and bring to a boil.
- Lower the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the water and corn starch.
- Slowly pour the water and corn starch mixture in the sauce-pot and stir until sauce thickens.
- Cool down the sauce and set aside.
For the pickled red onions:
- Slice the onion very thin and set aside in a container.
- In a pot, bring all of the other ingredients to a boil.
- Pour the mixture on the onions.
- Let the mixture cool down to room temperature and set aside.
To Cook the cauliflower:
- Heat the vegetable oil up to 350 F degrees in a large pot.
- In a small bowl, mix together the cauliflower with the batter, stirring to fully coat each floret.
- Gently spoon the cauliflower to the oil and fry until golden brown (approximately 3-4 minutes).
- Remove the cauliflower from the oil and put it in a large sauté pan and toss in 2 TBSP of ponzu glaze.
To assemble the dish:
- Place cauliflower on a plate and top with the pickled red onion, cilantro, scallions, roasted cashews and toasted sesame seeds.
- Serve immediately.