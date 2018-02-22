× Illinois voters could be asked in November about legalizing marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Voters in Illinois could soon get a say as to whether the state should legalize recreational marijuana.

A State Senate Committee passed a proposal Wednesday to put the non-binding question on the November ballot.

Voters would be asked if they want the same regulation and taxation of alcohol to be applied to marijuana.

The full Senate still has to approve putting the question on the ballot.