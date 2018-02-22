× Home Depot hiring thousands for spring

Home Depot is getting ready for the busy spring season by hiring thousands of workers nationwide.

There are hundreds of positions open in the Chicago area including Countryside, Lake Zurich, McHenry and Waukegan.

Click here for an interactive map of locations and positions.

Atlanta-based The Home Depot Inc. plans to hire over 80,000 seasonal workers at its more than 2,280 stores. The company has unveiled a new app that allows job-seekers to self-schedule an interview. The tool has been in pilot testing since November.

Open positions include cashier, receiving and store support.

More information at https://careers.homedepot.com/