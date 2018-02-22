× Chicago area hydrologic river stages/flood forecasts

Most rivers across the Chicago area are at bankfull or in various stages of flood with record flooding on the Kankakee River at Shelby and the Iroquois River at Chebanse. Light rain later tonight will have no affect on the rivers, but additional significant rains Saturday of .25 to .50-inches north of Interstate-80 and .50 to 1.00-inch south of Interstate-80 could at the minimum slow the fall and extend the period in flood or cause a secondary rise on the rivers, especially those already well above flood across southern portions. Rivers in flood are shown in light green on the highlighted map.

Following is a list of river stages and maximum flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…