Chicago area hydrologic river stages/flood forecasts

Most rivers across the Chicago area are at bankfull or in various stages of flood with record flooding on the Kankakee River at Shelby and the Iroquois River at Chebanse. Light rain later tonight will have no affect on the rivers, but additional significant rains Saturday of .25 to .50-inches north of Interstate-80 and .50 to 1.00-inch south of Interstate-80 could at the minimum slow the fall and extend the period in flood or cause a secondary rise on the rivers, especially those already well above flood across southern portions. Rivers in flood are shown in light green on the highlighted map.

Following is a list of river stages and maximum flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Thu Feb 22 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr Max Flood 
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       5.55  06 AM Thu  -0.35

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       7.64  06 AM Thu   0.74 Minor
Gurnee               7.0       7.58  06 AM Thu   0.45 Minor
Lincolnshire        12.5      12.30  06 AM Thu  -0.23
Des Plaines         15.0      15.59  06 AM Thu  -0.36 Minor
River Forest        16.0      13.62  06 AM Thu  -0.25
Riverside            7.5       7.50  06 AM Thu  -0.44



Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       9.06  06 AM Thu   0.61 Minor
Montgomery          13.0      13.29  06 AM Thu  -0.39 Minor
Dayton              12.0      13.73  06 AM Thu  -2.16 Minor

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      20.48  06 AM Thu  -1.11 Minor

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5      11.15  06 AM Thu  -1.76

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0      12.53  06 AM Thu  -0.44 Minor
Shorewood            6.5       8.10  06 AM Thu  -0.02 Minor

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0      16.82  06 AM Thu   1.65 Major
Foresman            18.0      24.18  06 AM Thu   2.27 Major
Chebanse            16.0      18.97  06 AM Thu   2.13 RECORD
Iroquois            18.0      25.92  06 AM Thu   2.06 Major



Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0      26.75  06 AM Thu   1.24 Moderate

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0      12.64  06 AM Thu   0.82 Major
Kouts               11.0      13.93  06 AM Thu   0.40 Major
Shelby               9.0      13.23  06 AM Thu   0.48 RECORD
Momence              5.0       7.05  06 AM Thu   0.15 Moderate
Wilmington           6.5       8.36  06 AM Thu  -0.39 Moderate

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0      11.72  06 AM Thu  -3.15 Minor

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       7.11  06 AM Thu  -4.95



Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0      14.78  06 AM Thu  -1.54Moderate
South Holland       16.5      17.89  06 AM Thu  -1.21 Minor

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0      11.68  06 AM Thu  -0.90

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0      15.59  06 AM Thu   2.90 Moderate
Leonore             16.0      16.69  06 AM Thu  -0.66 Minor

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      23.67  06 AM Thu   2.07 Major
Ottawa             463.0     471.39  06 AM Thu   2.16 Major
La Salle            20.0      30.14  06 AM Thu   3.56 Moderate

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       6.29  06 AM Thu  -1.72

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       9.46  06 AM Thu  -0.73 Minor
Perryville          12.0      15.39  06 AM Thu   0.18 Minor

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      14.67  06 AM Thu   1.62 Major

Rock River
Rockton             10.0      10.57  06 AM Thu  -0.47 Moderate
Latham Park         10.0      11.26  06 AM Thu   0.17 Moderate
Rockford             9.0       5.29  06 AM Thu   0.13
Byron               13.0      15.08  06 AM Thu   0.45 Moderate
Dixon               16.0      16.44  06 AM Thu   0.06 Minor