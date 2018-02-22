Chicago area hydrologic river stages/flood forecasts
Most rivers across the Chicago area are at bankfull or in various stages of flood with record flooding on the Kankakee River at Shelby and the Iroquois River at Chebanse. Light rain later tonight will have no affect on the rivers, but additional significant rains Saturday of .25 to .50-inches north of Interstate-80 and .50 to 1.00-inch south of Interstate-80 could at the minimum slow the fall and extend the period in flood or cause a secondary rise on the rivers, especially those already well above flood across southern portions. Rivers in flood are shown in light green on the highlighted map.
Following is a list of river stages and maximum flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Thu Feb 22 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Max Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 5.55 06 AM Thu -0.35
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.64 06 AM Thu 0.74 Minor
Gurnee 7.0 7.58 06 AM Thu 0.45 Minor
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.30 06 AM Thu -0.23
Des Plaines 15.0 15.59 06 AM Thu -0.36 Minor
River Forest 16.0 13.62 06 AM Thu -0.25
Riverside 7.5 7.50 06 AM Thu -0.44
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 9.06 06 AM Thu 0.61 Minor
Montgomery 13.0 13.29 06 AM Thu -0.39 Minor
Dayton 12.0 13.73 06 AM Thu -2.16 Minor
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 20.48 06 AM Thu -1.11 Minor
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 11.15 06 AM Thu -1.76
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 12.53 06 AM Thu -0.44 Minor
Shorewood 6.5 8.10 06 AM Thu -0.02 Minor
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 16.82 06 AM Thu 1.65 Major
Foresman 18.0 24.18 06 AM Thu 2.27 Major
Chebanse 16.0 18.97 06 AM Thu 2.13 RECORD
Iroquois 18.0 25.92 06 AM Thu 2.06 Major
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 26.75 06 AM Thu 1.24 Moderate
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 12.64 06 AM Thu 0.82 Major
Kouts 11.0 13.93 06 AM Thu 0.40 Major
Shelby 9.0 13.23 06 AM Thu 0.48 RECORD
Momence 5.0 7.05 06 AM Thu 0.15 Moderate
Wilmington 6.5 8.36 06 AM Thu -0.39 Moderate
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 11.72 06 AM Thu -3.15 Minor
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 7.11 06 AM Thu -4.95
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 14.78 06 AM Thu -1.54Moderate
South Holland 16.5 17.89 06 AM Thu -1.21 Minor
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 11.68 06 AM Thu -0.90
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 15.59 06 AM Thu 2.90 Moderate
Leonore 16.0 16.69 06 AM Thu -0.66 Minor
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 23.67 06 AM Thu 2.07 Major
Ottawa 463.0 471.39 06 AM Thu 2.16 Major
La Salle 20.0 30.14 06 AM Thu 3.56 Moderate
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 6.29 06 AM Thu -1.72
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 9.46 06 AM Thu -0.73 Minor
Perryville 12.0 15.39 06 AM Thu 0.18 Minor
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 14.67 06 AM Thu 1.62 Major
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 10.57 06 AM Thu -0.47 Moderate
Latham Park 10.0 11.26 06 AM Thu 0.17 Moderate
Rockford 9.0 5.29 06 AM Thu 0.13
Byron 13.0 15.08 06 AM Thu 0.45 Moderate
Dixon 16.0 16.44 06 AM Thu 0.06 Minor