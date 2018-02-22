Blackhawks salute the gold medal-winning US Women’s Hockey Team
CHICAGO – It was a memorable match-up between two neighbors halfway across the world that needed more than an overtime to settle it.
In the end, it was the United States Women’s Hockey Team that had one more shootout goal then Canada on Wednesday night as the team captured the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
The thrilling victory was the first championship in the winter games since Nagano in 1998 and many in Chicago enjoyed the celebration.
The Blackhawks paid tribute to forward Kendall Coyne, a Palos Heights native, with this tweet on Thursday morning. It’ s a picture of her taking part in a school visit with the team that included captain Jonathan Toews back in March of 2017.
Patrick Kane, who was a member of the United States Men’s Hockey team at the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Game, tweeted his congratulations to the Women’s Hockey Team . It was his first time he tweeted since October of 2017.