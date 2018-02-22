× Blackhawks salute the gold medal-winning US Women’s Hockey Team

CHICAGO – It was a memorable match-up between two neighbors halfway across the world that needed more than an overtime to settle it.

In the end, it was the United States Women’s Hockey Team that had one more shootout goal then Canada on Wednesday night as the team captured the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The thrilling victory was the first championship in the winter games since Nagano in 1998 and many in Chicago enjoyed the celebration.

Congrats to @KendallCoyne and #TeamUSA on taking home GOLD! We had so much fun watching the team every step of the way. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/WAzVf6ANM8 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 22, 2018

The Blackhawks paid tribute to forward Kendall Coyne, a Palos Heights native, with this tweet on Thursday morning. It’ s a picture of her taking part in a school visit with the team that included captain Jonathan Toews back in March of 2017.

How can you not be ecstatic for @HilaryKnight @AmandaKessel8 @EmilyPfalzer and the rest of the USA women's hockey team. Congrats on the gold medal. You make us all proud to be an American — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) February 22, 2018

Patrick Kane, who was a member of the United States Men’s Hockey team at the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Game, tweeted his congratulations to the Women’s Hockey Team . It was his first time he tweeted since October of 2017.