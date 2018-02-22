Bernie Sanders in Chicago campaigning for Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – With early voting underway, the Illinois primaries are heating up, including the race to replace retiring Congressman Luis Guitierrez.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was at a rally at the Apollos 2000 Theatre Thursday to campaign for Garcia.

“I'm here this afternoon because we are at a pivotal moment. We need strong voices and Chuy will be one,” Sen. Sanders said.

Garcia backed Sen. Sanders' bid for president and Sen. Sanders has endorsed Garcia's bid for Congress.

The Cook County Commissioner lost the runoff for Chicago mayor in 2015 and was considered a top potential candidate to challenge Mayor Rahm Emanuel again in 2019.

But when Gutierrez made the surprise announcement that he was retiring, he endorsed Garcia to be his replacement in Congress.

“Only 26 days left until Election Day. We're going to make history,” Garcia said.

The race for the fourth district is now down to three candidates including Chicago Police Sergeant Richard Gonzalez and Sol Flores, the executive director of the non-profit La Casa Norte

“Our country is better when we have voices at the table,” Flores said.