LAKE STATION, Ind. -- As flood waters continued to rise along the Little Calumet River in Northwest Indiana, the situation got more desperate.

Heavy flooding forced evacuations by boat Thursday.

Emergency crews not only helped residents evacuate, they also pulled animals away from the water.

Horses had to be rescued from fields and barns. Several dogs and even a llama were evacuated.

The animals were brought safely to dry land.