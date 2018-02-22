× 3 found dead in Rockford missing persons search

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Three people reported missing in Rockford have been found dead.

Danielle Son, 22,and her boyfriend Sergio Quiroz, 25, were found dead in a park in Rockford Thursday morning, according to the Register Star.

A warrant had been issued for Son’s estranged husband, Hand Son, 26, for two counts of kidnapping.

The Register-Star reports police saw Hand Son driving his vehicle early Thursday morning. Authorities contacted him and attempted to negotiate his surrender. They continued to follow him in his car and attempted to stop him.

“Hand Son struck an unmarked police car, then drove onto the west shoulder of the street. He struck a mound of snow and the vehicle overturned onto its side,” the Register-Star reports.

As authorities approached his vehicle, they heard a gunshot. Hand Son was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities tell the Register Star.

Danielle Son’s family members reported her missing on Monday. They said she lived with her two children and they have not had contact with her since Saturday, Feb. 17.

When the family went to Danielle Son’s residence to check on her, they found her two children home alone. The children were 2-years-old and 11-months-old. They were unharmed.

The cause of death for Danielle Son and Quiroz has not yet been released.