Man facing charges in relation to murder of 2-year-old boy in Little Village

Posted 3:37 PM, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 05:29PM, February 22, 2018

CHICAGO — Police said a man is facing charges in relation to the death of a 2-year-old boy in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

Rolando Ortiz, 37, faces charges related to 2-year-old Mateo Aguayo’s death and near decapitation.

The medical examiner said Mateo died from a wound to the neck.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of South Avers around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived, the child was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. His throat had been slashed.

Police found the person of interest after a traffic stop by the FBI and state police in Kankakee, Ill. The person will be brought back to Chicago for questioning.

The man’s relationship to the toddler is not known.

