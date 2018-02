Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. -- A woman had to be rescued in Dolton overnight after her vehicle became stranded in high water.

The woman attempted to drive through high-standing water on Greenwood Rd., just south of 154th, when her mini-van stalled.

The woman was left stranded on top of her van until rescue crews arrived.

Crews were able to get to her and carry her to safety and dry land.

