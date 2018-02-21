Thousands of students improperly won seats in CPS schools: report

CHICAGO — Thousands of Chicago Public School students were improperly enrolled in elementary schools last year.

The Inspector General says loopholes and confusion over policies allowed students to attend schools other than the ones assigned based on where they live.

Some school administrators let students enroll based on favoritism, others specifically weeded out kids with poor attendance.

The inspector general did not release the names of the schools or administrators involved.

CPS says its new electronic application would solve many of the problems in the report.

Read the Inspector General’s report here.