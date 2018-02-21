Suburban lawmaker pushing for bill to allow gun restraining order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A suburban lawmaker is pushing a bill that would allow family members to petition courts to temporarily remove guns from people believed to be at risk of hurting themselves or others.

Democratic State Rep. Kathleen Willis has been working on the bill for three years. Willis believes the bill would prevent tragedies like the mass shooting that took place last week at a Florida high school.

The "Lethal Violence Order of Protection Bill" would allow family members or local law enforcement to act when deemed necessary.

"The Lethal Violence Order of Protection Bill allows family members or local law enforcement to put out a temporary protection of order, where the guns are taken out of the home, and the FOI card is temporarily suspended for up to one year, when somebody is in a crisis mode -- if they can do harm to themselves or to others," Willis said in an interview with WGN Morning News Wednesday.

The bill has drawn criticism, with some saying the bill would allow for false reports out of revenge.

"As soon as this order is taken out, the guns are taken out of the home, and then within two weeks, the trial comes through, or the case before the court comes through, that the person can petition to get their guns back right away if they don't have enough evidence," Willis said. "So it's like an order of protection that we currently have for physical violence, but it takes the guns out right away, and then we go to the next step of proving one way or the other if it's a false allegation."

Other states have similar laws in place already. California has followed a similar bill for over two years, and it been proven to be "very successful."

