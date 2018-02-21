× South suburbs coping with continued flooding

NEW LENOX, Ill. – Resident in New Lenox are grappling with high waters and flood damage a day after torrential rain.

Hickory Creek is among the waterways that has swelled this week. There is flooding into backyards and some homes that sit along the creek.

The rain and the snow melt was too much for the frozen ground to absorb.

In northwest Indiana people there dealing with same problem. Flood waters are inundating streets and encroaching on homes.

41.511976 -87.965610