Post-it notes with words of encouragement put on every locker at Bolingbrook High School

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. -- Students at Bolingbrook High School were surprised to find their lockers covered in post-it notes with words of encouragement on Tuesday.

The idea was the brain child of a Bolingbrook High School parent following the tragedy occurred at Parkland, Fla.

Hundreds of parents, school officials and volunteers joined in on the effort.

The volunteers stuck the notes on more than 4,000 lockers in just about a half an hour.

School officials and students say this is what they needed.