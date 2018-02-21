LIST: School closures and delays across Chicago-area

Nashville alternative band Elliot Root performs live on WGN Morning News

Posted 11:08 AM, February 21, 2018, by

Nashville native alternative band Elliot Root stops by the WGN Morning News for a live performance of its latest single "Wicked Lies" from its first LP "Conjure." Elliot Root will play tonight at Schubas Tavern in Lakeview at 8 p.m.